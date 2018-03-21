Direct Purchasing of Foreign Goods Tops $2 Bln

Write : 2018-03-20 13:08:40 Update : 2018-03-20 14:16:27

Direct Purchasing of Foreign Goods Tops $2 Bln

The amount of direct purchasing of foreign goods by South Korean consumers topped two billion dollars for the first time last year, posting a new high. 

According to the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the number of such purchases stood at nearly 23-point-six million last year, up more than 35 percent from the previous year. 

By value, such purchases amounted to two-point-one billion dollars, up 29 percent from 2016. The growth exceeded the 27 percent average posted for the past five years. 

The customs agency attributed the surge to better prices resulting from falling exchange rates and diverse discount events, including the U.S.’ Black Friday sales.

The U.S. remained the number one destination for direct purchases from overseas. But its share has been narrowing from 73 percent in 2015 to 56 percent last year. Seventeen percent of goods were from China followed by Europe and Japan.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>