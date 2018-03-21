Gov't Plans to Propose Supplementary Budget by April

Write : 2018-03-20 19:34:31 Update : 2018-03-20 19:44:35

Gov't Plans to Propose Supplementary Budget by April

The government plans to propose a four-trillion-won supplementary budget bill aimed at supporting job creation programs for young people by early next month. 

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance said on Tuesday the plan was confirmed during a follow-up government meeting to discuss youth job creation measures. 

Deputy Finance Minister Ko Hyung-kwon, who presided over the meeting, stressed the importance of timely execution of the supplementary budget to produce substantial results. He instructed officials from various ministries to meticulously draft, execute and promote the budget plan. 


