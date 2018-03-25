Boeing to Set up New Research Center in S. Korea This Year

Top U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing says it will set up a new research center in South Korea this year.



In a statement released on Wednesday, Boeing said the company is currently in discussions with the Korean government regarding the center.



The statement said the envisioned research center will focus on accelerating autonomy, artificial intelligence, avionics, analytics, smart cabin, smart factory and other technologies for future aerospace products.



Greg Hyslop, Boeing’s chief technology officer and senior vice president of Engineering, Test and Technology said that South Korea is home to premier talent and industrial partners, as well as policies that foster innovation development, adding that these factors combine to make Korea an ideal collaborator on aerospace innovations that will change the world.



Boeing plans to staff the center with locally-hired technology experts when the facility opens this year in a location to be announced at a later date, with the cooperation of the local government.













