BOK Chief to Cautiously Decide Additional Rate Hikes

Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol says that he will cautiously decide on additional hikes of the key rate as inflationary pressure is unlikely to increase much.



The BOK chief made the remarks on Wednesday at the start of his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly, stressing the need to maintain the expansionary monetary policy to keep the pace of economic recovery.



However, he was quick to add that the central bank will need to cautiously decide on the level of the monetary easing while closely monitoring high volatility in the international financial market and increasing household debt.







