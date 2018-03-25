USTR: US May Delay Steel Tariffs for Some Nations

The United States has indicated that it is using its steel tariffs as leverage to draw a better deal in the ongoing negotiations to revise the free trade agreement with South Korea.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said during a briefing to the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday that the U.S. could delay imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on some nations while negotiations are taking place for a more permanent exemption.



He added that the goal is to wrap up the talks over exemptions by the end of April.



The U.S. plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on imported steel and ten percent on aluminum, though it will exclude Canada and Mexico on the condition they successfully re-negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.



Lighthizer said that South Korea is in similar circumstances, as Seoul and Washington are working to “refurbish” their own bilateral trade pact.



He said that the two sides are working through the “last few issues,” adding he’s hopeful they will come up with “amendments to the agreement” that will be supported by U.S. lawmakers.