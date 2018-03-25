KOSPI Finishes 0.44% Higher on Thursday

Write : 2018-03-22 15:42:23 Update : 2018-03-22 15:42:38

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) on Thursday rose eleven-point-05 points, or point-44 percent, closing the day at two-thousand-496-point-02.

As uncertainties about the U.S. Fed's rate hike faded, the KOSPI broke the two-thousand-500 threshold for the first time in one and a half months during mid-day trading. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing 13-point-93-points, or one-point-57 percent. It closed the day at 871-point-62. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-72-point-seven won.

