KOSPI Finishes 0.44% Higher on Thursday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) on Thursday rose eleven-point-05 points, or point-44 percent, closing the day at two-thousand-496-point-02.



As uncertainties about the U.S. Fed's rate hike faded, the KOSPI broke the two-thousand-500 threshold for the first time in one and a half months during mid-day trading.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing 13-point-93-points, or one-point-57 percent. It closed the day at 871-point-62.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-72-point-seven won.