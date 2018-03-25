S. Korea Gets Temporary Exemption from Trump's Steel Tariffs

The United States has temporarily exempted South Korea from heavy tariffs on steel imports until the end of next month.



The move came as Washington is set to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel and a ten percent tariff on aluminum imports starting on Friday.



According to foreign media, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said during a Senate hearing on Thursday that President Donald Trump had authorized a "pause" on the imposition of the tariffs on particular countries.



South Korea was excluded from the tariffs, along with the European Union, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Canada and Mexico.



South Korea's Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong and other officials have engaged in active lobbies to get an exemption from the U.S. tariffs.