S. Korea, China, Japan Resume FTA Talks

Write : 2018-03-23 10:41:51 Update : 2018-03-23 11:27:38

S. Korea, China, Japan Resume FTA Talks

South Korea, China and Japan have resumed talks to work out differences on a free trade deal amid rising trade protectionism.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said that trade officials from the three nations held their 13th round of talks on Thursday in Seoul.  

During the two-day talks, they discussed modalities for tariff reductions, service market liberalization and other global trade issues.
  
South Korea, China and Japan have been holding trilateral talks since March 2013 to further boost trade and investment, but no major breakthroughs have been made in the past 12 rounds of talks.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>