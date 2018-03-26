Loss-Making Public Institutions Post 10Tln Won Deficit

South Korea’s loss-making public institutions posted a combined deficit of nine-point-seven trillion won, or nine-point-three billion U.S. dollars, over the past five years.



According to a report by the National Assembly Budget Office Saturday, 13 firms were in the red between 2012 and 2016.



The Korea National Oil Corporation(KNOC) accounted for more than 92 percent of the total with a deficit of eight-point-eight trillion won.



The Korea Coal Corporation(KCC) and Korea International Broadcasting Foundation, among others, also posted deficits.