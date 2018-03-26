Loss-Making Public Institutions Post 10Tln Won Deficit

Write : 2018-03-24 15:23:14 Update : 2018-03-24 15:26:22

Loss-Making Public Institutions Post 10Tln Won Deficit

South Korea’s loss-making public institutions posted a combined deficit of nine-point-seven trillion won, or nine-point-three billion U.S. dollars, over the past five years.
 
According to a report by the National Assembly Budget Office Saturday, 13 firms were in the red between 2012 and 2016.
  
The Korea National Oil Corporation(KNOC) accounted for more than 92 percent of the total with a deficit of eight-point-eight trillion won.
 
The Korea Coal Corporation(KCC) and Korea International Broadcasting Foundation, among others, also posted deficits.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>