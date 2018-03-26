S. Korean Banks' Mortgage Rates Up 0.6 Percentage Points

South Korean banks' mortgage rates rose by up to point-six percentage points last year amid the United States rate hikes.



According to local banks on Sunday, Nonghyup Bank has posted benchmark mortgage rates at a range of three-point-six percent and four-point-94 percent, which will go into effect from Monday.



The new rates, which will remain fixed for five years, represent an on-year increase of up to point-six percentage points.



Shinhan Bank has hiked the base rate by point-51 percentage points, while KB Kookmin Bank increased the rate by point-47 percentage points.