S. Korean Banks' Mortgage Rates Up 0.6 Percentage Points

Write : 2018-03-25 13:42:31 Update : 2018-03-25 13:59:29

South Korean banks' mortgage rates rose by up to point-six percentage points last year amid the United States rate hikes.

According to local banks on Sunday, Nonghyup Bank has posted benchmark mortgage rates at a range of three-point-six percent and four-point-94 percent, which will go into effect from Monday.

The new rates, which will remain fixed for five years, represent an on-year increase of up to point-six percentage points.

Shinhan Bank has hiked the base rate by point-51 percentage points, while KB Kookmin Bank increased the rate by point-47 percentage points.

