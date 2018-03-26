'US-China Trade War to Hit S. Korea's Exports to China'

A private think tank says that South Korea will witness a decrease of 20 percent in its exports to China or a five percent drop in its total exports from a trade war between the U.S. and China.



U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced a plan to impose 25 percent tariffs on Chinese products worth as much as 60 billion dollars, while the Chinese Commerce Ministry threatened to slap 15 to 25 percent tariffs on U.S. goods worth three billion dollars, including pork, fruits and wine.



According to a study by Hyundai Research Institute on Monday, if the U.S. slaps 25 percent tariffs on Chinese products and its imports from China decrease by ten percent, South Korea's exports to China will shrink by over 28 billion dollars or about 20 percent, which takes up five percent of the country's total exports.



The institute, however, said that Chinese duties on U.S. goods will have little impact on South Korea's exports to the U.S.