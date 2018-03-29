S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Dips for Fourth Month

South Korea's consumer confidence worsened for the fourth consecutive month in March amid growing pressure from U.S. protectionist moves and the restructuring of General Motors(GM) Korea.



According to a survey by the Bank of Korea released Tuesday, the composite consumer sentiment index for this month stood at 108-point-one, down point-one point from the previous month.



The index has been on a steady decline since November, when it hit a seven-year high of 112.



It is the first time in seven years that the index slipped for four straight months.



A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.



The central bank attributed the continued drop to growing concerns about a possible decrease in exports due to U.S. protectionist measures, the planned shutdown of GM's factory in Gunsan, and restructuring in the shipbuilding sector.