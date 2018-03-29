S. Korea to Create 250 Hub Facilities in Urban Regeneration Areas

The government has unveiled a road map on its urban regeneration and redevelopment projects.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Tuesday disclosed a comprehensive plan after discussions with the ruling Democratic Party.



The government plans to pursue urban redevelopment projects at 500 locations across the nation over the next five years.



In half of the locations, the government will create 100 facilities that provide support for young people seeking to start businesses. It will also create 50 cultural facilities on unused state and public land and at old public buildings, and 100 tourist facilities utilizing local cultural assets.



The government will also limit the rise of rental costs in the redevelopment areas to prevent gentrification, which potentially forces established businesses and residents to move out of the areas to seek lower cost housing and stores.