Finance Minister Calls for Parliamentary Cooperation on Extra Budget

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has called for bipartisan support to help pass a supplementary budget bill that will soon be submitted by the government.



Kim met with Cho Bae-sook, chairwoman of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace on Tuesday and emphasized that the four trillion-won extra budget is necessary to help solve the youth unemployment problem.



He also held talks with leaders of the Bareunmirae Party, including Floor Leader Kim Dong-cheol, to seek their cooperation. The minister explained that the bill is also aimed at propping up the economies of ailing regions, including those reeling from massive restructuring of the shipbuilding and auto industries.



He repeated the request in ensuing meetings with the floor leader of the of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party Kim Sung-tae, Justice Party Chairwoman Lee Jung-mi and National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun.