Finance Minister Calls for Parliamentary Cooperation on Extra Budget

Write : 2018-03-27 18:32:08 Update : 2018-03-27 18:37:16

Finance Minister Calls for Parliamentary Cooperation on Extra Budget

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has called for bipartisan support to help pass a supplementary budget bill that will soon be submitted by the government.

Kim met with Cho Bae-sook, chairwoman of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace on Tuesday and emphasized that the four trillion-won extra budget is necessary to help solve the youth unemployment problem. 

He also held talks with leaders of the Bareunmirae Party, including Floor Leader Kim Dong-cheol, to seek their cooperation. The minister explained that the bill is also aimed at propping up the economies of ailing regions, including those reeling from massive restructuring of the shipbuilding and auto industries. 

He repeated the request in ensuing meetings with the floor leader of the of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party Kim Sung-tae, Justice Party Chairwoman Lee Jung-mi and National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun. 

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>