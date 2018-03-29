The South Korean economy grew over three percent last year, and the per capita gross national income(GNI) approached 30-thousand dollars.



According to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the economy expanded three-point-one percent last year, up two-point-nine percent from the previous year.



The country's per capita GNI came to 29-thousand-745 dollars last year, up seven-and-a-half percent from a year earlier. The growth marks the highest gain in six years.



The per capita GNI, which topped the 20-thousand dollar mark in 2006, is certain to surpass the 30-thousand dollar threshold this year, if the economy grows over three percent and there are no severe fluctuations in the won-dollar exchange rate.