Write : 2018-04-03 09:21:22 Update : 2018-04-03 10:17:34

S. Korea's Consumer Prices Up 1.3% in March

South Korea's consumer prices remained relatively stable in March, but agricultural produce prices continued to increase by a wide margin, although slowed down from the previous month. 

According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, consumer prices grew one-point-three percent in March, decelerating from one-point-four percent in the previous month. 

Consumer prices remained under the two percent level for six straight months, the first time since December 2016. 

Prices of agricultural goods rose four-point-seven percent on-year in March, slowing from a seven-point-four percent gain in the previous month due to the cold snap. 

Livestock product prices decreased three-point-nine percent last month from a year earlier.

