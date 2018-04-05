S. Korea's Consumer Prices Up 1.3% in March

South Korea's consumer prices remained relatively stable in March, but agricultural produce prices continued to increase by a wide margin, although slowed down from the previous month.



According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, consumer prices grew one-point-three percent in March, decelerating from one-point-four percent in the previous month.



Consumer prices remained under the two percent level for six straight months, the first time since December 2016.



Prices of agricultural goods rose four-point-seven percent on-year in March, slowing from a seven-point-four percent gain in the previous month due to the cold snap.



Livestock product prices decreased three-point-nine percent last month from a year earlier.