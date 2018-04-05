S. Korea's Private Consumption to GDP Ratio Falls to Record Low in 2017

South Korea's private consumption to gross domestic product(GDP) ratio fell to a record low last year.



According to data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, private spending accounted for 48-point-one percent of GDP last year, the lowest since the bank began compiling related data in 1970.



The ratio used to reach the 70 percent level in the early 1970s, but slid to 53-point-eight percent in 2000.



It fell to under the 50 percent mark in 2015 for the first time and continued to slip for three straight years since.



South Korea's figures are considered even lower when compared with other countries.



As of 2015, the comparable figure for the U.S. was 68-point-one percent, 64-point-nine percent for Britain and 56-point-six percent for Japan.