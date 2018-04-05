Prosecutors to Probe Hyosung Group Chairman on Another Complaint

Write : 2018-04-03 15:57:15 Update : 2018-04-03 16:37:19

Prosecutors to Probe Hyosung Group Chairman on Another Complaint

Prosecutors are set to launch another probe on Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, who is standing trial on charges of embezzling some 20 billion won, on accusations he used Hyosung to support his ailing IT business. 

The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) said Tuesday that it will file a complaint with prosecutors against the business mogul and two Hyosung officials for violating the Fair Trade Act.

The antitrust watchdog also sought to slap fines of one-point-seven billion won on Hyosung, of one-point-two billion won on Cho's company Galaxia Electronics, and of 40 million won on Hyosung Investment and Development Corporation.

The FTC found that Hyosung's investment division inappropriately helped financially-troubled Galaxia which is a light emitting diode(LED) manufacturer. 

The watchdog says such a move breached fair competition in the LED market which is mostly occupied by small-and medium-sized businesses. 


  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>