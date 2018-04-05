Prosecutors to Probe Hyosung Group Chairman on Another Complaint

Prosecutors are set to launch another probe on Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, who is standing trial on charges of embezzling some 20 billion won, on accusations he used Hyosung to support his ailing IT business.



The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) said Tuesday that it will file a complaint with prosecutors against the business mogul and two Hyosung officials for violating the Fair Trade Act.



The antitrust watchdog also sought to slap fines of one-point-seven billion won on Hyosung, of one-point-two billion won on Cho's company Galaxia Electronics, and of 40 million won on Hyosung Investment and Development Corporation.



The FTC found that Hyosung's investment division inappropriately helped financially-troubled Galaxia which is a light emitting diode(LED) manufacturer.



The watchdog says such a move breached fair competition in the LED market which is mostly occupied by small-and medium-sized businesses.





