S. Korea's FX Reserves Hit Fresh Record in March

Write : 2018-04-04 08:33:12 Update : 2018-04-04 09:09:42

S. Korea's FX Reserves Hit Fresh Record in March

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves hit a fresh high last month on the back of a weak U.S. dollar.
   
The Bank of Korea said Wednesday that the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves reached 396-point-75 billion dollars as of the end of March, up one-point-95 billion dollars from the previous month.
   
The central bank said that the recent weakening of the dollar increased the value of non-dollar currencies when converted into the greenback.
   
South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves as of the end of February, with China topping the list, followed by Japan, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>