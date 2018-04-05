S. Korea's FX Reserves Hit Fresh Record in March

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves hit a fresh high last month on the back of a weak U.S. dollar.



The Bank of Korea said Wednesday that the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves reached 396-point-75 billion dollars as of the end of March, up one-point-95 billion dollars from the previous month.



The central bank said that the recent weakening of the dollar increased the value of non-dollar currencies when converted into the greenback.



South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves as of the end of February, with China topping the list, followed by Japan, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.