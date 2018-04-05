Gov't Seeks to Lower Private Rental Costs for Youth, Newlyweds

The government will seek to provide private rental housing for young people and newlyweds at 70 to 85 percent of market prices.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Wednesday issued an advance notice of a revision to the private rental housing law.



Under the revision, state-backed private rental homes will be supplied to newlyweds and young people with the initial rental rates at or below 85 percent of the market prices.



Currently, private rental business operators can freely set prices.