BOK: Disposable Household Funds Lowest Level since Financial Crisis

The amount of disposable household funds in South Korea that are left after consumption or investment has fallen to the lowest level since the global financial crisis in 2008.



The Bank of Korea said Wednesday that net manageable funds, or the funds managed by households or nonprofit organizations through bank deposits, insurance products or stock investments subtracted by their borrowings, stood at 50-point-nine trillion won last year.



It was down by 19 trillion won from a year earlier and the lowest level since the central bank began to compile related data using a new international standard.



It is said that many households spent more money on buying a house as their income levels remain the same.