KITA: S. Korea Can Lose $36.7Bln from US-China Trade War

Write : 2018-04-04 17:02:06 Update : 2018-04-04 17:11:44

Data shows that South Korea could suffer nearly 37 billion U.S. dollars worth of economic loss if a trade conflict between the U.S. and China develops into a full-fledged trade war. 

The Korea International Trade Association(KITA) estimated South Korea’s possible losses from a trade showdown between the country’s two largest trade partners in three different scenarios. 

If the conflict between the world’s largest economies is resolved with the U.S. imposing 25 percent tariffs on Chinese goods, it will likely cut China’s exports to the U.S. by zero-point-nine percent and eventually decrease South Korea’s exports to the U.S. by zero-point-03 percent or 190 million dollars. 

If China prevents the escalation of the situation by accepting the U.S. request to buy more U.S. semiconductors, it would likely lower South Korea’s semiconductor exports to China by four billion dollars. 

Albeit a slight possibility, the U.S. and China could enter an exponential trade war that could also draw in the European Union(EU). 

In this worst-case scenario, the private organization says the U.S., China, and the EU could raise tariffs on imports by ten percentage points and would eventually cut South Korea’s exports worldwide by six-point-four percent or 36-point-seven billion dollars. 

