KOICA to Help S. Korean Firms Make Inroads to ODA Market

South Korea’s foreign aid agency is beefing up efforts to help local companies get a foothold in the overseas aid market.



An official of the Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) said on Wednesday that it will hold a consulting session at its headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday to provide small and mid-sized enterprises(SMEs) with information and assistance on accessing the global official development assistance(ODA) market.



The official said the size of the global ODA market is as large as 220 trillion won, but due to lack of information and networking, not many South Koreans have made inroads into the market thus far.



This is the second time the agency is providing such a consulting session following last year. The agency plans to hold a session twice a year.