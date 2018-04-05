S. Korea's FDI Ranks Near Bottom among G20 Nations

A local think tank says that South Korea's overseas investment sharply increased over the past decade, but foreign direct investment(FDI) into the country remained stagnant.



According to the Korea Economic Research Institute's analysis released on Thursday, the country's overseas direct investment(ODI), which was lower than the FDI in the 1980s, has grown to three times the amount of FDI since 2010.



As of 2016, the FDI accounted for a mere point-eight percent of the country's gross domestic product, ranking 16th among the Group of 20(G20) countries.



Given that the G20 countries include the chair nation of the European Union, South Korea has ranked near the bottom for years among the 19 actual G20 nations.