US Acting Secretary of State Meets China's Envoy

Write : 2018-04-05 09:34:37 Update : 2018-04-05 10:45:11

US Acting Secretary of State Meets China's Envoy

Acting U.S. Secretary of State John Sullivan has met with a Chinese envoy, as the two nations move closer toward an all-out trade war.

Sullivan on Wednesday met Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai at the State Department in Washington.

After the meeting, the State Department said in a statement that both sides agreed on the importance of pursuing a “constructive U.S.-China relationship that produces meaningful results.”

The statement said that Sullivan stressed the need to restore “fairness and balance” in the economic relationship between the U.S. and China.

It added that the meeting also reaffirmed both countries’ commitment “to the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>