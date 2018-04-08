Gov't to Approve Extra Budget Bill on Thurs.

Gov't to Approve Extra Budget Bill on Thurs.

The government plans to approve a four-trillion-won supplementary budget bill on Thursday aimed at supporting job creation programs for young people.

The government is expected to approve the bill during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting that will be chaired by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon. 

Once the bill is approved, the government will hand it over to the National Assembly on Friday. 

On Monday, the prime minister plans to deliver an address before parliament to urge the assembly’s cooperation in passing the extra budget bill. 

Lee had also spoken before parliament last year to call for the swift passage of an eleven-trillion-won extra budget bill to create more jobs.

