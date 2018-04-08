US, China Take a Step Back After Slapping Tariffs on Each Other

Anchor: The United States and China appear to have taken a step back to catch their breaths, amid fears they are headed toward a trade war.

Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao held a news conference on Wednesday on China’s decision to impose trade tariffs on 106 U.S. goods in a retaliatory move against Washington’s decision to hit around one-thousand-300 Chinese products with a 25 percent tariff.



He said both sides have put their lists on the table and that “now it’s time for negotiations.”



Zhu cited that neither the U.S. nor the Chinese tariffs take effect immediately.



Washington also appears to have taken a step back from pressuring Beijing.



President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that the U.S. is not in a trade war with China, saying “that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.”



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday that Washington is going through a review period, adding that it’ll be a couple of months before tariffs on either side would go into effect.



A public comment period for the proposed U.S. tariffs targeting China will last until May eleventh and a hearing on the tariffs is set for May 15th.



Newly-appointed National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow defended Trump on the U.S.’ tariff decision, saying the trade problem is China's fault, not Trump's. He said there is no trade war, describing the current state as “the early stages of a process that will include tariffs, comments on the tariffs, and then decisions and negotiations.”



Meanwhile, the Korea International Trade Association assessed that South Korea’s exports could suffer over 36 billion dollars in losses from the trade friction between China and the U.S.



In this worst-case scenario, the association said the U.S., China, and the EU could raise tariffs on imports by ten percentage points and would eventually cut South Korea’s exports worldwide by six-point-four percent or 36-point-seven billion dollars.

