Overseas-based S. Korean Firms to Meet in Jeju to Help Young Job Seekers

Write : 2018-04-05 18:13:12 Update : 2018-04-05 19:38:15

Representatives from overseas-based South Korean companies will gather on Jeju Island on Friday to help young Koreans find work outside of South Korea and to help small- and mid-sized companies make inroads into foreign markets. 

According to the World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Associations, around 800 representatives from its member companies that are based in over 70 countries will hold a three-day meeting at the International Convention Center Jeju. 

The companies will offer advice to young job seekers and local small- and medium-sized companies on landing a job or the best ways to export their goods. 

In addition, they will hold a ceremony where each participating member will hire at least one young person. 

The federation's chairman said in a statement that the group wants to help the Moon Jae-in administration’s initiative on youth job creation. 

