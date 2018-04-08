Gov't Hears from Subcontractors of GM Korea

Write : 2018-04-05 18:40:43 Update : 2018-04-05 18:55:01

Gov't Hears from Subcontractors of GM Korea

The government and GM Korea's subcontractors have held discussions on the difficulties the firms face following the automaker's decision to downsize its presence in South Korea.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said a senior ministry official met with representatives of eight subcontractors in Seoul on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the subcontractors said they are struggling to stay afloat and complained that banks are refusing to provide them with new loans or extend existing loans. 

A recent internal survey on dozens of GM Korea's subcontractors showed the operating rates of their facilities and sales in the first quarter fell an average of ten-point-four percent and 16-point-six percent, respectively, from the same period last year. 

Based on the outcome of the meeting, the ministry plans to review possible measures to help the subcontractors after discussions with other related ministries. 

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>