GM Korea Unionists Occupying CEO's Office for 2nd Day

The labor union of General Motors(GM) Korea is illegally occupying the office of the company's President and CEO Kaher Kazem for a second day on Friday.



According to the GM Korea branch of the Korean Metal Workers Union(KMWU) on Friday, unionists occupied Kazem’s office in the Bupyeong plant in Incheon on Thursday.



The unionists say they will stop the sit-in once management fulfills its promise to pay bonuses on Friday.



The union is also in discussions on whether to demand Kazem’s resignation.



The union members plan to launch an all-night rally within the Bupyeong plant starting from Monday.



Earlier on Thursday, Kazem sent an e-mail to employees saying that the company will not be able to pay the bonuses it promised to give out on Friday during wage negotiations last year due to its current financial hardship. He also said it is uncertain whether the company will be able to pay wages for this month.