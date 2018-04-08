GM Korea Unionists End Occupation at CEO's Office

Unionized workers at General Motors(GM) Korea ended a sit-in at the office of the company's president to attempt negotiations with the management.



The GM Korea branch of the Korean Metal Workers Union ended the occupation in the Bupyeong plant in Incheon at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a day after launching the sit-in.



The union said the sit-in was not premeditated and was carried out to send a warning message to President and CEO Kaher Kazem who the union said is refusing demands for dialogue. The union said that after meeting with Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Paik Un-gyu, it will again request a meeting with management.



The union members plan to launch an all-night rally within the Bupyeong plant starting from Monday after the meeting with the industry minister.



The occupation began earlier on Thursday, shortly after the CEO emailed employees saying that the company will not be able to pay the bonuses it promised to give out on Friday during wage negotiations last year due to its current financial hardship. He also said it is uncertain whether the company will be able to pay wages for this month.