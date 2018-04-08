Prosecutors Raid Samsung Electronics Service over Suspicion of Union-Busting Schemes

Anchor: State investigators have re-launched an investigation into whether the country's corporate giant Samsung Group sabotaged its employees' attempts to form or strengthen labor unions. The company was known for being labor union-free until November last year.

Oh Sooyoung has this report.



Report: Prosecutors are once again looking into suspicions that Samsung Group devised ways to crush the formation of labor unions and union members' activities in its affiliated companies.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Friday that investigators raided the offices of Samsung Electronics Service in Suwon, an hour's drive from Seoul, and confiscated various documents, hard drives and mobile phones as evidence.



The probe team also searched the homes of two key company officials.



Prosecutors recently reopened a probe on Samsung's alleged union-busting operations after the case was dropped in 2015. The probe was re-launched after the prosecution secured thousands of pages of documents that contain details regarding the top conglomerate's attempts to hamper workers' efforts to set up labor unions.



The files were obtained during a raid of two Samsung Electronics buildings in February as part of an investigation into suspicions that the conglomerate paid lawsuit fees on behalf of auto parts maker DAS, which is allegedly owned by former President Lee Myung-bak.



The prosecution had investigated Samsung's alleged anti-union maneuvers after Sim Sang-jeung, an opposition lawmaker, in 2013 disclosed the group's 2012 report containing guidelines to prevent employees from organizing labor unions and how to dismantle them if they form.



The prosecution plans to summon Samsung's corporate and labor union personnel for questioning after it finishes analyzing all the evidence secured through the raid. Observers say it will take about a week to review all the hard drives, given the number of files.

Oh Sooyoung, KBS World Radio News.







