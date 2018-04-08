Moody's Positively Assesses Geopolitical Factors for S. Korea

Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has positively assessed geopolitical factors for the South Korean economy amid recent momentum for inter-Korean dialogue.



Michael Taylor, Moody’s Chief Credit Officer for the Asia-Pacific region, said in Seoul on Friday that the geopolitical matters of South Korea are moving in a positive direction.



Taylor and other delegates from the rating agency visited South Korea this week for annual meetings with senior officials of the South Korean government to discuss the country’s sovereign rating.



The outcome of the meetings will be factored into the agency’s new credit evaluation, which is likely to be announced in two or three months. Geopolitical risks are among major criteria for sovereign rating assessments.



Currently, Moody’s and another global credit appraiser Standard and Poor’s are maintaining South Korea’s credit rating at Aa2 and AA, respectively, the third highest ratings in both their respective systems.



Another major credit rating agency Fitch has maintained its fourth highest AA- grade for South Korea.