S. Korea Seeks Retaliation over US Safeguards on Washers, Solar Cells

Write : 2018-04-06 18:27:02 Update : 2018-04-06 18:32:06

S. Korea Seeks Retaliation over US Safeguards on Washers, Solar Cells

Seoul plans to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports in response to Washington’s safeguard duties on South Korean washers and solar products. 

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Friday that it informed the World Trade Organization(WTO) of a decision to suspend tariff concessions on U.S. goods equivalent to the amount of trade affected by U.S. safeguard measures. 

The ministry said the U.S. items to be affected by the measure will be announced later.

During consultations with the U.S. on February first, the South Korean government pointed out that the safeguard measures are incompatible with the spirit of the WTO and urged the U.S. to compensate for the potential damage on South Korean companies. The two countries, however, have not reached an agreement on the issue. 

