KDB: STX Offshore will File for Court Receivership

Troubled shipbuilder STX Offshore & Shipbuilding(O&S) will file for court receivership.



The state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB), the main creditor bank of the debt-ridden shipbuilder, said in a statement early on Tuesday that STX O&S will file for court receivership with a local court as its union failed to present a self-rescue plan by the deadline on Monday.



However, a KDB official later said that if the company presents an effective self-rescue plan, the bank will review the proposal with the government.



In the statement, the KDB said that the union was opposed to the restructuring plan presented by the company and failed to present effective alternatives.



The government and the KDB had warned that STX O&S will be placed under court receivership unless the company and its union agree on a package of drastic self-help measures by the deadline, which call for a 75 percent reduction in labor costs.