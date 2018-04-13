S. Korea's Overseas Aid Ranks 15th in 2017

Write : 2018-04-10 08:53:31 Update : 2018-04-10 10:47:11

S. Korea's Overseas Aid Ranks 15th in 2017

South Korea's foreign aid reached two-point-two billion dollars last year, ranking 15th among 29 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD). 

According to tentative statistics by the OECD released by the Office for Government Policy Coordination on Monday, South Korea's official development assistance(ODA) fell one-point-eight percent from a year earlier.

South Korea climbed one notch to rank 15th last year among the 29 member states of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee, a group of OECD members devoted to promoting economic and social development worldwide.

The country's ODA accounted for point-14 percent of its gross national income(GNI) last year, down by point-02 percent from a year earlier. 


