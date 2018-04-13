KORAIL to Turn 3,750 Contract Workers into Regular Workers

Write : 2018-04-10 16:51:38 Update : 2018-04-10 17:20:23

KORAIL to Turn 3,750 Contract Workers into Regular Workers

Rail operator Korea Railroad(KORAIL) will begin earnest efforts to convert its nonregular contract workers into regular employees at its affiliates.

KORAIL held a meeting of management and labor representatives and outside experts at its Seoul headquarters on Tuesday and decided to turn three-thousand-750 contract workers into full-time regular workers. 

The workers affiliated with 32 outsourcing companies currently serve as cleaners, security guards and facility managers at Korea Railroad sites nationwide, including on trains and at train stations and offices.

KORAIL's decision is in line with the government guidelines on switching nonregular workers in the public sector to regular workers. 

The contract workers will be rehired as full-time employees of KORAIL's subsidiaries, KORAIL Tech and KORAIL Tourism Development.

The conversion will take place in phases between July and the first half of next year. 

