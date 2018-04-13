S. Korea's Jobless Rate Hits 17-Year High in March

Write : 2018-04-11 09:20:25 Update : 2018-04-11 10:49:46

S. Korea's Jobless Rate Hits 17-Year High in March

South Korea's employment conditions appear to be at their worst with monthly job growth staying below 100-thousand for the second consecutive month in March.

According to data by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of people with jobs stood at 26-point-six million in March, up 112-thousand from a year earlier.
    
In February, the job growth marked an eight-year low of 104-thousand.

The number of jobless people came to one-point-25 million last month, the third consecutive month that unemployment stayed above the one million mark.

The jobless rate reached four-point-five percent in March, the highest rate for the month since 2001 when it hit five-point-one percent.

The unemployment rate for young people, aged between 15 and 29, came to eleven-point-six percent, the highest March figure since 2016.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>