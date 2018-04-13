S. Korea's Jobless Rate Hits 17-Year High in March

South Korea's employment conditions appear to be at their worst with monthly job growth staying below 100-thousand for the second consecutive month in March.



According to data by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of people with jobs stood at 26-point-six million in March, up 112-thousand from a year earlier.



In February, the job growth marked an eight-year low of 104-thousand.



The number of jobless people came to one-point-25 million last month, the third consecutive month that unemployment stayed above the one million mark.



The jobless rate reached four-point-five percent in March, the highest rate for the month since 2001 when it hit five-point-one percent.



The unemployment rate for young people, aged between 15 and 29, came to eleven-point-six percent, the highest March figure since 2016.