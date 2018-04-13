Financial Authorities to Inspect Securities Firms' Stock Trading System

Financial Authorities to Inspect Securities Firms' Stock Trading System

Financial authorities will conduct an inspection on securities firms' stock trading systems as well as stock dividend management systems.

According to financial authorities on Wednesday, the Financial Services Commission(FSC), the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS), the Korea Exchange and the Korea Securities Depository have decided to check local securities firms' stock trading systems after an inspection of their stock dividend management systems.

An official said that unlike dividend payment management systems, stock trading systems are thought to have no problems, but financial authorities decided to conduct an inspection to address investors' concerns. 

The inspection comes after Samsung Securities mistakenly paid out millions of shares to its employees as stock dividends last week.

