Foreign Investment in Local Securities Grows Despite US Rate Hike

Write : 2018-04-11 15:53:10 Update : 2018-04-11 16:05:56

Foreign investment in local stocks and bonds increased last month from February despite a key rate hike in the U.S.

According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the amount of foreign investment in local securities posted on-month growth of one-point-13 billion U.S. dollars in March, marking a turnaround from a net outflow of one-point-28 billion dollars in February. 

The stock market received 170 million dollars more foreign investment last month, while the bonds market added 960 million dollars. 

On March 21st, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of one-point-five to one-point-75 percent, surpassing the South Korean rate of one-point-five percent. The move caused concerns among local policy-makers and investors that foreigners would pull their investments out of the local securities market in favor of the U.S. market. 

