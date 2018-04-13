Survey: 4 S. Korean Companies Are among World's 500 Largest Firms

A new survey shows that there are only four South Korean companies among the world’s 500 largest companies.



A research arm of the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) said on Wednesday that Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Celltrion and Hyundai Motor made it to the top 500 firms in the world in terms of market capitalization this year.



Four South Korean companies also made the list in 2008. However, the combined market cap of South Korean firms has jumped nearly three times from 148-point-one billion dollars to 447-point-three billion dollars.



The U.S. produced the most firms on the latest list at 186, followed by China at 63. Compared with 2008, the number of American and Chinese firms on the list rose by 41 and 20, respectively.