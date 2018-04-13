Seven Automakers to Recall 70,000 Vehicles

The government says that seven local and foreign carmakers will recall nearly 70-thousand vehicles to fix faulty parts.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement on Thursday that the carmakers, including GM Korea, BMW, Audi Volkswagen Korea, Ford Motor and Mitsubishi Motors, plan to recall 33 different models totaling 69-thousand-803 vehicles.



GM Korea will recall about 44-thousand-500 Winstorm sport utility vehicles(SUV) for faulty bolts in the SUV's rear spoiler.



BMW will recall 15-thousand-800 vehicles of its 12 models including the 320i sedan.



Other models include Audi Volkswagen's Q5 35 TDI Quattro SUV, Ford's MKZ sedan and Jaguar Land Rover's Jaguar XF Sportbrake.