Seven Automakers to Recall 70,000 Vehicles

Write : 2018-04-12 09:14:49 Update : 2018-04-12 10:55:02

Seven Automakers to Recall 70,000 Vehicles

The government says that seven local and foreign carmakers will recall nearly 70-thousand vehicles to fix faulty parts.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement on Thursday that the carmakers, including GM Korea, BMW, Audi Volkswagen Korea, Ford Motor and Mitsubishi Motors, plan to recall 33 different models totaling 69-thousand-803 vehicles.

GM Korea will recall about 44-thousand-500 Winstorm sport utility vehicles(SUV) for faulty bolts in the SUV's rear spoiler.

BMW will recall 15-thousand-800 vehicles of its 12 models including the 320i sedan.

Other models include Audi Volkswagen's Q5 35 TDI Quattro SUV, Ford's MKZ sedan and Jaguar Land Rover's Jaguar XF Sportbrake.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>