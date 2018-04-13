Prosecutors Deepen Probe on Samsung's Alleged Labor-Busting Schemes

Prosecutors raided two offices of Samsung Electronics Service on Thursday, deepening their probe on allegations that Samsung Group sabotaged the establishment of labor unions in its affiliated companies.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office said investigators searched and confiscated materials from two branches of the company, in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province and the southern coast city of Busan, as well as an employee's residence.



The raid on Thursday follows one conducted last Friday on the firm's headquarters located in Suwon and a company official's residence.



Prosecutors recently reopened a probe into Samsung Group's alleged union-busting schemes following a raid of two Samsung Electronics buildings in February as part of an investigation into ex-President Lee Myung-bak's corruption case. Through that raid, prosecutors had secured some six-thousand files on the conglomerate's strategies to weaken or break up labor unions.





