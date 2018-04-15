S. Korea's Import Prices Up in March

Write : 2018-04-13 08:43:59 Update : 2018-04-13 09:43:22

S. Korea's Import Prices Up in March

South Korea's import prices increased last month in spite of little change in global oil prices and the won-dollar exchange rates. 

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the import price index for March came to 83-point-94, up half of a percent from a month earlier.

The nation's import prices have risen for three straight months since January. 

A BOK official attributed the rise to a 500 percent on-month increase in the import prices of carbon and graphite electrodes, used in electric arc furnace steelmaking.  

The prices of the commodity soared due to a spike in demand from countries like China, which has been replacing inefficient and polluting furnaces with electric arc furnaces.

