Gov’t: S. Korean Economy on Recovery Track But Labor Market Yet to Improve

The government says that the nation’s economy is continuously recovering thanks to continued growth in production in the mining and manufacturing industries as well as in consumption and equipment investment.



The Ministry of Strategy and Finance's "Green Book" monthly economic assessment report released Friday said that the South Korean economy is picking up on the back of brisk exports.



In February, overall industrial production showed little change, compared to the previous month. However, output in the mining and manufacturing industries grew one-point-one percent thanks to increased production of automobiles and semiconductors. As a result, production in those industries increased for the second consecutive month, after a zero-point-nine-percent growth in January.



However, the economic recovery has not led to a better labor market.



The government predicted that the economic recovery will likely continue with an improving global economy. However, it assessed that there are domestic and international risk factors as well, such as a rising unemployment rate at home, trade issues and a U.S. interest rate hike.