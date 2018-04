The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index on Friday gained 12-point-36 points, or point-51 percent, to close at two-thousand-455-point-07.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also ended higher at 891-point-87, up ten-point-42 points, or one-point-18 percent from the previous day.



On the foreign exchange, the won-dollar exchange rate closed at one-thousand-69-point-five won, unchanged from the previous session.