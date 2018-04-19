KakaoT Discloses Passengers' Destinations for Cab Drivers, After Confusion

Taxi drivers can now see the destination requests of passengers who pay a small premium to quickly secure a ride.



Taxi-hailing app KakaoT said Sunday that it began disclosing the destinations for paid taxi requests on Friday, retracting a new feature it introduced just three days earlier after it created confusion among cab drivers.



The paid service forwards a passenger's request to drivers who are most likely to accept their "call," based on an artificial intelligence system.



Previously, it did not share the destination of the passenger’s journey until drivers accepted their request.



Kakao says the service fee didn't create enough motivation for drivers to take on requests that didn't specify locations.