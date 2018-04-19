Int'l Cyber Security Forum in Seoul to Address Self-driving Vehicles

Cyber security experts from around the world will gather in Seoul this week to discuss ways to prevent hacking attempts on self-driving vehicles.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Transportation Safety Authority said Monday that the 12th meeting of the UN Task Force for Cyber Security and Over-the-Air issues will be held from Tuesday to Thursday.



The task force was set up in 2016 at the UN Economic Commission for Europe World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulation. It comprises cyber security experts and organizations from South Korea, Britain, the U.S., Japan, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, among other countries.



Curbing hacking attempts on self-driving cars is regarded to be an essential cyber security issue, as the vehicles are controlled by electronic and communication systems.





