Gov't to Investigate Korean Air Heiress's Past Executive Post

The government will launch an investigation into allegations that Korean Air's "water rage" heiress Cho Hyun-min illegally served as a registered executive member of the flag carrier's affiliate, Jin Air.



Under the nation's air transport business and aviation safety laws, a person who is not a Korean citizen cannot become a registered executive at a national airline.



Cho, who is an American citizen, was found to have served as a registered executive of Jin Air for six years from March 26th, 2010 under her American name, Cho Emily Lee.



An official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Tuesday that the ministry plans to make a formal request to Korean Air and Jin Air to clarify the allegations.



Cho stepped down from the post in question in 2016. She is currently serving as vice president of Jin Air.