Manufacturers' BSI Recovers to Highest Level in 3 Years

The business sentiment of local manufacturers has recovered to the highest level in three years, but there's still more pessimism than optimism about future conditions.



According to a survey by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI) on Tuesday, the business survey index(BSI) for the April-to-June period among some two-thousand-200 manufacturers stood at 97, up eleven points from the previous quarter.



It's the highest level since the index reached the same figure in the second quarter of 2015, but marks the 15th consecutive quarter that sentiment has remained below 100.



A reading of more than 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists. Of the surveyed firms, 24-point-seven percent were optimistic, as opposed to 27-point-three percent who felt the opposite.